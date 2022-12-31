1 hour ago

Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali has been sidelined by injury for months

Nigerien midfielder Mamane Lawali has departed Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak after three unsuccessful years at the club.

The player has extended his appreciation to the club's hierarchy, teammates and supporters whiles a player of the club.

Hearts of Oak on Thursday, December 29 announced that the lanky central midfielder has departed after three years.

His time at the club was blighted by long term injuries that kept him out of playing robbing the Hearts supporters the chance to see his worth.

“After 3 years of being with Accra Hearts of Oak, midfielder, Lawali Mamane has finally parted ways with the club.

“The Nigerien midfielder whose contract ended this year has opted not to extend his contract with the club thereby bringing his stay at the club to an end. He has opted to continue with his career elsewhere,” an official communique from the Phobians said.

Speaking on his departure, Mamane Lawali said he is grateful to Hearts of Oak board chairman Togbe Afede XIV for the show of care.

He also extended special thanks to the supporters of Hearts of Oak for always believing in him.

“I am grateful to the Board Chairman for helping me get my surgery and ensuring that I can continue to play and make a living. I thank the fans as well for keeping faith in me even though I wasn’t playing they still believed in me,” the departing Mamane Lawali said.