Model Nihad Iddrisu Ayobi has decided to give back to society by donating Educational material to some schools in the Upper East region, marking the beginning of her outreach program to improve Education in the region.

Three different schools benefitted from her gesture which comes ten months after contesting the prestigious Miss Upper East Beauty pageant.

Materials including pieces of Pencil, pieces of Crayons, pieces of Notebook and pieces of Mathematical set were donated to the students.

The motive behind the journey to the Upper East of the Country, was to encourage the students to give off their best in the Basic Education and Certificate Examination (BECE) and to come out with flying colours.

The Beauty Queen, on her Instagram handle solicited funds to undertake the heartwarming donation that forms part of her project.

Miss Nihad visited Red Socks Junior High School in the Bawku Municipality to motivate and educate them on leadership roles as well as donating some items to them.

She further visited Wiidi Junior High School a community school in the Bawku Municipality to educate the students on Menstrual Hygiene as well as donating some of items to them.

She was received by staff who were also humbled by her beautiful gesture

Nihad is the reigning Miss Upper East Ghana (1st Runner Up) and Miss Popularity titleholder. A graduate of Valley View University(main campus).

Considering the state of living of these young and upcoming students in the communities, the young model thought it wise to donate those materials to aid in easy learning and to help them achieve their academic targets.

She and her team had to tour the entire constituency, to encourage many other youth to take their Education serious.

The 3rd edition of the Miss Upper East Ghana beauty pageant was held early January this year.She was the only Bissa among the 12 ladies selected across the region to promote their respective cultures for pride.

It was a Massive turn out when the beauty Queen with her team together with some health personnel visited Bawku technical institute(JHS)to educate them on teenage pregnancy as it’s on the raise she as well donated exercise books and pads to the students.

