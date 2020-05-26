3 hours ago

Chairman of the National Premix Fuel Committee, Nii Lante Bannerman, says claims by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament (MP) for Odododiodio, Edwin Nii Lantey Vanderpuye, that the Jamestown Fishing Harbour project in Accra is being implemented through a loan facility secured under the erstwhile Mills/Mahama administration, is grossly false.

According to him, “it is therefore disingenuous for the MP to claim that the project is being implemented through a loan facility secured under the erstwhile Mills/Mahama administration.”

Reacting to a Facebook post by the NDC, he said: “The truth is that the project is being implemented under a GRANT facility arranged by the current Akufo-Addo led NPP administration from the Chinese government.”

“It is a fact that Ghana received ONLY $600million as the first tranche of the $3billion CDB loan facility that the Hon. MP alluded to. If indeed the Jamestown Harbour was captured in the second tranche which Ghana never received, then it goes to justify the fact that the efforts of the NDC to have the project started turned out to be a faux pas and that NO funding was secured for the project,” Bannerman, who is the parliamentary candidate aspirant of the NPP in the Odododiodio Constituency said.

“For the Hon. MP to also suggest that the initial designs and drawing of the project from 2011 should be maintained shows how outmoded and archaic his thoughts are,” he added.

Consultations

According to him, it is also preposterous for the MP to say that the demolition exercise at the site for the project was done without notices to the settlers there.

"I can recall series of engagements at different levels that took place prior to the sod cutting by the President on 6th December, 2018,” he stated.

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly AMA and the Ghana Canoe Fishermen Council organized a durbar in October and November 2018 at the Jamestown Beach to inform occupants about the project, he added.

“As a requirement by law, notices were posted on the buildings in early November of the same year. Two weeks later, the AMA pulled many of the structures down to pave way for the sod cutting.”