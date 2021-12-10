3 hours ago

Many across the globe troop into the residence of the Former President of the Republic of Ghana His Excellency John Agyekum Kuffour to celebrate him on his 83rd birthday.

The Chief of Oblieman Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I was among the dignitaries who joined the Former President at his Peduase residence.

Nii Anumle Oyanka I speaking to the media after the colourful ceremony said that everything about the Former President shows that he is a true statesman and unifier.

"We can all attest to the works of President Kuffour and his government which yield positive contribution to the development of Ghana. The Public-Private Partnership started under his watch and it was deepened".

The Founder and Chairman of the Oyanka Foundation noted that the Foundation which consists of two kingdoms namely Oblieman and Anamase are working vigorously to contribute to the development of the country.

"The mission of the foundation is to help in developing communities in terms of housing, infrastructure, children’s program, stem etc and the country as a whole. He also stated that their vision is to become a world-class African foundation who will be known in developments"

According to Nii Anumle Oyanka, to achieve this goal, they are working hand-in-hand with the Anamase and have also formed alliance with African-American, India nations etc who will be working closely both physically and spiritually which will contribute in development in communities and the country as a whole.

He also disclosed that the foundation and project involves a lot of resources since all their raw materials will be exported and huge amount is involved in the project however all these is entirely their cost and are not seeking for support from the ordinary Ghanaian or the government, but the only support they need is legal approval from the government. He said “not all Traditionalist and Royal leaders are interested in politics and partisans but rather have the country in heart hence in their small ways, will want to assist the government in developing the country. “We cannot rely on government or politicians, government is for all and not a person, therefore it is the duty of every individual to come together and support the government when the need arise,” he said.

Nii Ayitey Anumle Oyanka I added that politicians and government should be more open and do away with selfishness so that together we can help in the development of the country.

Source: Eunice Odai