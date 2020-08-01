3 hours ago

Danish born Ghanaian midfielder, Nikolas Nartey has signed for lower tier German side SV Sandhausen from VfB Stuttgart in the ongoing transfer window,

The 20 year old winger has joined the second division side on a two year loan deal from his parent club VfB Stuttgart.

Nartey was on loan at third division side Hansa Rostock for the 2019/2020 season where he excelled making 19 appearances and scoring one goal and providing four assists.

The 20 year old winger is excited about his new adventure and is looking forward to gaining more experience.

" l am very happy to be in Sandhausen and to play for the SVS fans. My goal is to get a lot of playing time, to help the team and to constantly develop myself. Last season I followed the SVS as an intensive team that always gets everything out of the field. That fits my mentality, ” he told the club's offficial website.

SV Sandhausen sporting director Mikayil Kabaca was full of encomium for the youngster after capturing his services and has thanked his parent club for their kind gesture in loaning out the 20-year-old to his outfit.

"Nikolas Nartey can be used flexibly in the middle of the field. We are very happy to have such a young and hungry player. When he was young, he already demonstrated the great quality he has. Many thanks also to VfB Stuttgart, without whom this loan would not have been possible," said Kabaca on the same club's forum.

His current running contract with VfB Stuttgart will expire in June 2023.

Nartey born in Denmark has a Ghanaian father and a Danish mother and has been playing for the Denmark u-21 side although he is eligible to play for Ghana.