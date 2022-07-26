5 hours ago

Residents of Nima at the Senya Electoral area in the Ayawaso North Municipality say they will protest any decision by the government to demolish buildings in the area.

This comes after the assembly announced that the exercise is to make way for developmental works to begin in the area.

Citi News understands that the demolition was expected to begin today, but residents stormed the area to express their displeasure.

Some of the residents who spoke to Citi News said they will demonstrate in the coming days should the government decide to demolish the structures.

“Per the last assembly meeting that we had, we all agreed that we will use the land for the assembly, but we will not demolish the area,” one resident said.

“You are giving us just one week… the next step is we will write officially to the Ghana police service to give us the permit to demonstrate against the municipal assembly.”

Others called for the President, who is a resident of Nima, to intervene in the matter.

“We went to his [Nana Akufo-Add] house. He should also remember us and come to our aid now,” another resident said.

Meanwhile, authorities and stakeholders in the municipality have met at the Chief Imoro Social Centre at Kawkudi to arrive at a resolution to the matter.

Source: citifmonline