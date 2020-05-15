2 hours ago

UK Diplomat, Jon Benjamin has mocked controversial prophet, Angel Daniel Obinim following a drama which unfolded at his church premises on Thursday when the police stormed there with an arrest warrant.

The police had reportedly been there to invite him for interrogation for being complicit in an issue before the court.

The man of God who was conducting a counselling section upon seeing the officers, suddenly fell sick and couldn't walk again. He was rushed to the hospital on police escort.

Reacting to the dramatic experience on Twitter in bid to make mockery of the popular prophet, the previously British ambassador to Ghana said, there was no cause for alarm since Obinim's trusted 'angels', Nimokafui and Ayantafri were on their way to fight for him.

He also mocked that Obinim can turn into a sname and slither from the police station.

"...I understand he’s being visited by his legal representatives, Messrs Nimokafui and Ayantafri.

Or maybe he can turn into a snake and slither out of the police station?", his tweet mocked.