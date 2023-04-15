1 hour ago

The Black Starlets of Ghana on Saturday afternoon defeated Spain 3-2 in the second game of the UEFA U-16 youth development tournament that is underway in Serbia.

A brace from Benjamin Tsivanyo, his fifth in two games, and a goal from Peter Hammond secured the win for the Starlets.

But they had to finish the game with nine men as two players were shown the exit for various offenses.

The first half of the game ended 1-1 as red-hot striker Benjamin Tsivanyo scored for Ghana.

Ghana upped the ante despite ending the game with nine men as goals from Tsivanyo and Peter Hammond was enough to hand the U-17 side a 3-2 win against Spain.

Coach Karim Zito's side opened the tournament last Thursday with an emphatic 4-0 win against host nation Serbia.

The Black Starlets will take on Switzerland on Tuesday, April 18 to wrap up the tournament which they currently lead the table with a 100% record.