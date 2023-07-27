3 hours ago

A group of persons were apprehended in a vehicle with a foreign licence plate and firearms.

The suspects were arrested in a light green vehicle while wearing masks and armed with AK-47 rifles.

The culprits were apprehended on their way to Sunyani from Akrankwanta.

According to information obtained by Rainbowradioonline.com, the suspects were stopped at the Police checkpoint in Kato, Berekum for a routine check.

They allegedly fought with the cops and questioned why they were being interrogated.

The vehicle was dusty, and the suspects, who included both men and women, were all wearing face masks to conceal their identities.

It was also revealed that the suspects attempted to flee the police officers at the checkpoint in their vehicle.

The suspects numbering nine also attempted to fight the officers who later requested assistance for additional officers after the suspects attempted to drive away.

When questioned further, they stated that they were on their way to their master’s home.