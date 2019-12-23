2 hours ago

Division one side, Nkoranza Warriors SC have appointed Kolog Yenwonah Bonaventure as the new administrative manager of the club.

As the club licencing board require qualified personalities to serve in administering clubs in Ghana, the 'Possible Believers' in their restrategizing named the young Sports Journalist as the Head of Administration for the club.

The hardworking Journalist, is an editor for online portal Ghanasportscenter.com. He holds Diploma in Journalism, Time Code Media Network (TCN). He is expert in camera handling and doubles as a photo Journalist.

He has previously worked with top radio stations and portals in Ghana such as, GoodNews FM(Takoradi), Help FM(Takoradi), Top FM(Accra), Ocsportsnewsgh. com , SportsNewsGh.com

SportsWorldGhana. com and

Footballghana.com .

Bonaventure is known for his hard work and remaining focus under pressure and he is fluent in English speaking and other dialect like Frafra, Dagaaba, Twi and Fante.