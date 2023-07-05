2 hours ago

The Acting Director of the newly refurbished Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park, Edward Quao, has described the facility as one of a kind with a variety of stuff for the viewing pleasure of tourists.

He highlighted the various things the facility can boast of and mentioned an amphitheatre for public events, a freedom hall, a picnic area for families among others.

The renovation which cost $3.5 million was received with applause from a cross-section of Ghanaians as a befitting monument to celebrate Ghana’s first President, Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

Some observers are of the opinion that the park has been expanded given that the new facility looks bigger.

But Edward Quao told host of the Citi Breakfast Show, Bernard Avle, that,

amphitheatre for people who want to rent it for their own programmes, maybe in the evening or so.”

“With the new facility we have as you saw it yesterday, July 4, we have a new receptive facility. When you come you will have a ticket booth, a modern one, a restaurant, and an office space for staff. Besides that, we also have an

“We also have a freedom hall where we have images of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in a decent mood when he was smiling, a musical fountain-the first of its kind in Ghana, whereby each chime is structured into the system, a flow of the fountain, according to the rhythm being played. We also have a new well-made picnic area for our guests. It’s a new place, very exciting”.

He said no additional parcel of land was developed during the 2-year period of renovation.

“We didn’t expand the place, it’s the same area we had. We didn’t encroach on any land. What we had was what we improved on. It’s the same old land we had the new facility you have now. Nothing in terms of space has changed”.

Edward Quao shared some strategies put in place to boost visits to the park.

“With local market, our target mostly is the schools, so we have a team that is going to work around the schools to promote the Park. And also use our social media handles a lot because we have a lot of youth who go on social media. And online ticketing was established for our foreigners.”

“And we will collaborate more with event organizers. We have an additional gallery where you can watch his videos and listen to his audio, and his famous and favourite quotes. Pictures can also be taken at the rooftop of the Park,” Edward Quao, the Acting Director of the Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Park explained.

