1 hour ago

Son of the first president and founder of the modern Republic of Ghana, Dr Sekou Nkrumah, has reacted to rare videos of Ghana’s Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumahlying in State on Saturday, May 13, 1972, during his funeral ceremony in Conakry, Guinea.

In one of the video clips, his wife, Fathia Nkrumah, was captured attired in black and in a solemn mood. Ghana’s first president died in Bucharest, Romania on April 27, 1972, after six years of exile in Guinea after he was ousted through a military coup launched by the National Liberation Council.

Several African Heads of State and the representatives of 25 other countries paid their last tributes to Ghana’s former president, Dr Nkrumah, on Saturday, May 13, 1972 after a funeral ceremony was held in Conakry, the Guinean capital. Three separate funerals were held for Osagyefo in Guinea on May 1, 1972, Accra and Nkroful in July 1972.

Dr Nkrumah, led the country to attain independence from British colonial rule.

But according to his son, that week was actually the first time he saw his father, Dr Nkrumah in his coffin.

He said his (Nkrumah) children, were not allowed to see him at that time though he was only nine years old then.

He took to his Facebook page and posted this: “This week for the first time I saw the man Nkrumah in his coffin… In Conakry, in 1972 during his first funeral, they did not allow his kids to see it! I was only nine years old then.”