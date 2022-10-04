5 hours ago

The Nkwanta South District Magistrate Court has remanded into prison custody, a driver involved in the alleged killing incident in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region.

The court, presided over byJoseph Evans Anang Okrokpa, granted an application by police for the 43-year-old suspect, John Nana Sei, to be remanded.

The suspect whose plea was reserved is facing charges of murder and use of offensive weapon under section 70 of the Criminal Offensive Act (29).

Four other suspects whose names have been withheld are currently on the run.

The Police Prosecutor, Inspector Bright Nkansah in his application urged the court to grant the order to remand the suspect, for the Police to conclude their investigations.

According to the police, the suspect who is currently in custody, was in possession of a pump action gun loaded with 27 cartridges and two knives.

Some of the aggrieved family members who were at the court praised the presiding judge for the decision, asking the police to bring all perpetrators to book.

Source: citifmonline