3 hours ago

Former Public Relations Manager of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Razak Kojo Opoku, has dismissed reports suggesting irregular dealings between the NLA and KGL Technology Limited (KGL), describing recent letters exchanged between the two entities as standard administrative communication.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Opoku clarified that the NLA had formally requested sales and revenue data for 2025 from KGL, in line with routine oversight procedures. He explained that KGL, in response, informed the Authority that it would submit fully audited data once its internal verification process was complete.

“When did the exchange of letters between two companies on an agreed schedule become a crime?” Opoku asked, rejecting claims by The Fourth Estate and journalist Sulemana Braimah that a secret “deal” or data leak existed between the two institutions.

According to Opoku, the NLA’s letter—dated October 7, 2025, and officially received by KGL on October 13, 2025—requested revenue records covering January 1 to September 30, 2025. KGL subsequently requested an extension to October 31, 2025, to allow adequate time to “collate, verify, and present the requested data accurately,” ensuring “integrity, accuracy, and completeness.”

He stressed that KGL has never refused to share data with either the NLA or the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), describing media reports that the company “pushed back” as misleading.

Opoku accused The Fourth Estate and the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) of conducting what he termed a “fishing expedition” without properly understanding the National Lottery Act, 2006 (Act 722) and the regulatory framework governing Ghana’s lottery operations.

He further questioned why KGL’s data-sharing arrangement with the NLA was being portrayed as controversial when the GRA already accesses similar data for tax compliance purposes.

“The oversight systems in place are super transparent. What the public should focus on is ensuring accountability and value for money—not indulging in sensational journalism that targets indigenous companies,” he said.

Opoku concluded by calling on the NLA to publish details of revenue received from KGL and other licensed operators between January and September 2025 to enhance transparency and encourage informed public discussion.