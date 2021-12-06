2 hours ago

The National Lottery Authority’s Lotto Taskforce this weekend stormed the Eastern Region to clear the region of illegal lotto operators.

It will be recalled that September this year, the management headed by the new Director General Mr. Samuel Awuku engage the Association of Private Lotto Operators on the modalities to renewing their operational license for the year 2021/2022 which expired in June this year afternoon the deliberations, both parties agreed on some modalities which culminated into the license procedure.

After the completion of the license regime, the NLA with the support of the security services set out to clamp down on the activities of persons operating Lotto illegally.

A series of such operations have occurred in some parts of the Greater Accra Region since the 1st of November this year. One such activity took the team to the Eastern Region which is regarded as the second largest sales region for the NLA. The operations were carried out in the Kwahu enclave ie. Nkawkaw, Abetifi, Atibei, etc.

Speaking to the Public Relations Manager of the NLA Mr. Goodfellow Dei Ofei at the Koforidua Central Police station after the day’s operation he said “as we indicated we will have these unannounced swoops to clear the system of these illegal operators. We gave them ample time to have their activities properly regularized but some of these people thought we were joking about our resolve to clear the system of illegal lottery activities. Today’s operations was very successful we apprehended 6 operators at their closing points and some cash which are proceeds from their activities. The police have been of tremendous support to us. We expect to prosecute these suspects as soon as possible."