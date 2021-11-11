5 hours ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) wishes to announce to the general public, its cherished patrons and all stakeholders that effective Wednesday November 10 2021, it has suspended the Machine Numbers Game, indefinitely.

This suspension would however not affect games already played in advance before this announcement.

NLA wishes to assure its patrons who, prior to this announcement, played the advance Machine Numbers games for the week that Live Draws would be held for those Games accordingly.

Subsequently, there will be no more Draws for the Machine Numbers Game.

NLA apologizes for any inconvenience caused as a result of the suspension.

For further enquiries, kindly call the customer service help lines on 0266-087-966 or 0266-087-946.

NLA, Development Through Games.

SIGNED

MANAGEMENT