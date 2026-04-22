NLA targets full transition to digital lottery sales by Q3 2026

By Prince Antwi April 22, 2026

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Mohammed Abdul-Salam, has announced plans to fully digitise lottery sales by the third quarter of 2026 as part of efforts to modernise operations and enhance transparency.

Speaking in an interview with Channel One TV on Tuesday, April 21, 2026, he said the transition reflects changes within the lottery industry and aims to eliminate outdated practices.

He noted that although the NLA has largely moved away from manual, paper-based lottery sales, some operators—particularly those engaging in unauthorised activities—still rely on such methods.

Mr Abdul-Salam explained that certain licensed operators currently run hybrid systems combining electronic platforms with paper-based sales. However, he indicated that existing contractual arrangements provide for the phase-out of these practices within the stipulated timeline.

“We have arrangements in place in those contracts to end that within the third quarter of this year, 2026, so that we can go fully technological and ensure that every sale of lottery is done through only electronic means,” he said.

According to him, the shift to a fully digital system will enable real-time monitoring of lottery transactions nationwide, improving oversight and accountability.

He added that while some lottery draws are conducted directly by the NLA, others are handled by licensed partners at designated centres, including Brennan Hall and other locations across the country.

Mr Abdul-Salam also confirmed a partnership with KGL Technology Limited to manage the Authority’s online platform, which allows users to participate in lottery games via smartphones and short codes.

The platform, he said, enables users to place bets conveniently from any location, marking a significant step toward a more accessible and technology-driven lottery system.

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