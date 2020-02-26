1 hour ago

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) has asked members of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies to remain calm as management takes measures to address the operation of an illegal mobile game making airwaves across the country.

In a statement issued by the Public Relations Unit, NLA urged the public to discontinue the patronage of the game as it works to shut it down.

According to NLA, it is also considering suing MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited if they fail to shut down the shortcode *959# within the shortest possible time.

NLA Urges LMCs to Remain Calm; *959# Mobile Game Not Licensed

The Public Relations Unit of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) would respectfully like to passionately appeal to members of the Association of Lotto Marketing Companies to remain calm and exercise patience as the Board of Directors take the necessary steps and actions to address the illegal operation of *959# Mobile Game.

The Director-General of NLA has made several efforts including writing letters to the National Communications Authority (NCA), Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo to shut down the shortcode *959# operating 5/90 lotto illegally but to no avail.

Currently, Management of National Lottery Authority (NLA) and the national leadership of Association of Lotto Marketing Companies have set up a Joint Working Committee to deal with the illegal short code of *959# operating 5/90 lotto by MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited.

The Joint Working Committee of NLA and Association of Lotto Marketing Companies would consider suing MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited if they fail to shut down the shortcode *959# as soon as possible.

The National Lottery Authority(NLA) has not issued License to Keed Ghana Limited to operate 5/90 Lotto Game online and via shortcode *959#.

The staking public is hereby cautioned that the NLA 5/90 Mobile Game via Mobile USSD *959# and on online Platform has NOT been duly licensed by the National Lottery Authority (NLA) as at now. When licensed, the Authority would officially launch and communicate same to the staking public but for now *959# Mobile/Online Game is operating illegally at the detriment of our Lotto Marketing Companies who are the backbone and sales force of the Authority.

The illegal operations of *959# Mobile/Online Game is, directly and indirectly, destroying the sales of the Lotto Marketing Companies and subsequently affecting the revenue generation of the National Lottery Authority (NLA).

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) would like to appeal to MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Ghana Limited to shut down the USSD *959# currently illegally operating Lottery until a license is duly acquired under Act 722.

Keed Ghana Limited, MTN, Vodafone and AirtelTigo have a patriotic duty to the State to protect the core business of National Lottery Authority and our Lotto Marketing Companies by shutting down the illegal USSD *959# with immediate effect.

Accordingly, the staking public is cautioned to discontinue patronising *959# Lotto Game on MTN, Vodafone, AirtelTigo and Keed Online Platform.

Issued by: Public Relations Unit of NLA

Source: myjoyonline.com