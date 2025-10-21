3 hours ago

The National Labour Commission (NLC) has directed the Office of the Head of the Local Government Service (OHLGS) to reinstate Christiana Edem Dugbazah, a Senior Human Resource Manager at the Guan District Assembly in the Oti Region, after more than two years of suspension and non-payment of salary.

In a letter dated October 23, 2024, the Commission further instructed the OHLGS to pay Ms. Dugbazah her transfer grant, following her reassignment from the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly to the Guan District Assembly.

Sources close to the matter say the reinstatement directive has since been referred to the OHLGS Council for administrative action.

Ms. Dugbazah, who joined the Local Government Service in November 2012, claimed her ordeal began shortly after her transfer to the Guan District Assembly. She explained that while on medical excuse duty approved on July 1, 2022, officials at the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly stopped validating her salary.

“I was told by the Municipal Coordinating Director that the President had ordered a stoppage of salaries for all staff who do not report to work, even if they have an excuse duty from the hospital,” she stated in her petition to the NLC.

She said the suspension of her salary severely affected her access to healthcare and worsened her financial hardship during her recovery period.

Ms. Dugbazah also accused officials of the Kwahu South Assembly of denying her promotion benefits and alleged that police officers, acting on the Assembly’s instructions, broke into her residence while she was hospitalised and set her belongings on fire.

“They emptied all my belongings, including money and valuables, and ruthlessly burned them,” she alleged, adding that the incident worsened her depression and delayed her recovery.

After reviewing the case, the NLC ruled in her favour, describing the actions taken against her as unjustified and in violation of Local Government Service regulations.

The Commission directed the OHLGS to fully reinstate Ms. Dugbazah, pay all outstanding entitlements, and compensate her for the period of wrongful salary suspension.

Efforts to reach officials of the Kwahu South Municipal Assembly and the OHLGS for comment were unsuccessful at the time of filing this report.