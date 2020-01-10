2 hours ago

The National Labour Commission has directed members of the Technical University Teachers Association of Ghana (TUTAG) to call off their four-day-old strike.

“The Commission also directs that with this intervention, TUTAG shall call off the strike with immediate effect and return to work,” a statement issued by the NLC said.

TUTAG on Monday declared an indefinite strike to protest the non-payment of some allowances. According to the Association, the government has “refused to fully comply” with the ruling by the National Labour Commission (NLC) that members of the association start receiving allowances due them.

Their strike led to a similar action by members of the Technical University Senior Administrators Association of Ghana (TUSAAG) on Wednesday, January 8.

Due to the effect of these strike action on teaching and learning, the Student Representative Council of the Accra Technical University (ATU) with support from the Ghana National Union of Technical Students (GNUTS) has threatened to embark on a mammoth demonstration should government fail to address the issues raised by TUTAG within the shortest possible time.

But giving its ruling after a meeting with representative of TUTAG, the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Employment and Labour Relation, Ministry of Education and other stakeholders, the National Labour Commission said payment will be done for 6 out of the 8 technical universities who submitted their data by January 29.

