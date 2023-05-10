6 hours ago

The Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana (JUSAG) and representatives of the government are expected to appear before the National Labour Commission (NLC) today, May 10.

This follows a summons issued by the NLC to both parties over plans by members of JUSAG to embark on an indefinite strike due to what they say is the government’s failure to approve and implement a proposal on salary increment.

JUSAG explains that the economic conditions of its members have deteriorated due to the delay in the approval of the recommendation for a review of their salaries and related allowances among others.

Speaking to Citi News, the General Secretary of JUSAG, Yakubu Abdulai said the group remains resolute with its demands.

“Our demands are very clear, how does he feel about the decrease in salary of his workers, with the withdrawal of their COLA? Prices keep increasing, new taxes are being introduced, and the real value of money decreased. Government knew what we were going through, were they waiting for us to strike before they invite us to the table for negotiations?”

“I don’t think that is the way to go, so our expectation is that something positive will come up when we get there. The NLC should convince government to give us the necessary approval we are looking for and have it implemented. That is the surest way of having this issue resolved,” the General Secretary of the Judicial Service Staff Association of Ghana underscored.

JUSAG gave the government a five-day ultimatum to act on a proposal submitted by the Judicial Council on salary increments of its members.

Speaking on Eyewitness News on Citi FM, Yakubu Abdulai said the National Labour Commission has the legal backing to invite conflicting parties for an amicable resolution of conflicts, but the Association will not back down on its demand for salary increments.

He disclosed that the Association is “a law-abiding organisation and we will honour the invitation”.

Source: citifmonline