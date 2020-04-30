50 minutes ago

The National Media Commission (NMC), has brushed aside news reports of banning malams and fetish priests from advertising on television and radio stations in Ghana.

Speaking virtually to Dadi 101.1 FM in Accra Thursday, Chairman of the Commission, Mr. Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh said no such directive had been meted out to the malams and the fetish priests, therefore, such information must be disregarded.

"...Is the said information coming from the Chairman or the Executive Secretary? NMC hasn't met anywhere to issue any such statement. It's a fake news, the public should disregard it", he refuted.

According to Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafo, the Commission is not mandated by law to ban individuals or companies from advertising on any electronic media in the country.

When asked if the NMC is satisfied with introduction of the so-called 'jujumen' and malams on our screens, he said, as an autonomous body, it will be unconstitutional should the President or any other person in authority direct the Commission to place a ban on people who advertise on radio or TV.

"...Even the President cannot wake up today and order the NMC to ban anyone from doing their adverts. The constitution forbids us from doing that. We can only do so when it's backed by law", he told host, Abena Opokuaa Awhenie.