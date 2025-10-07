3 hours ago

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (N&MC) of Ghana has issued a stern warning to nursing and midwifery trainees, as well as licensed practitioners, to desist from engaging in unprofessional behavior on social media platforms.

In a statement, the Council expressed deep concern over the increasing circulation of videos showing some individuals in nursing and midwifery uniforms engaging in inappropriate acts, using offensive language, or sharing inaccurate and misleading health information online.

According to the Council, such actions not only violate the Code of Ethics and Professional Conduct governing the practice of nursing and midwifery in Ghana but also undermine public trust in the profession.

“Practitioners are reminded that their conduct, both in and out of uniform, reflects on the integrity of the nursing and midwifery professions. Any misuse of professional attire or display of behavior that brings the professions into disrepute will not be tolerated,” the statement emphasized.

The Council cautioned that individuals found culpable could face severe disciplinary sanctions, including suspension or revocation of their licenses, depending on the gravity of the offence.

It also urged training institutions to educate students on ethical conduct in digital spaces and the potential consequences of breaching professional standards online.

The statement concluded by reaffirming the Council’s commitment to upholding discipline, professionalism, and ethical practice across all levels of nursing and midwifery in Ghana.

