No 1,000MW power deficit recorded this year – Energy Ministry

By Yaw Opoku Amoako April 30, 2026

The Head of Communications at Ghana’s Ministry of Energy, Richmond Rockson, has firmly dismissed claims that the country has experienced a 1,000-megawatt power deficit in 2026.

According to him, no such shortfall has occurred since the beginning of the year, stressing that a deficit of that magnitude would have been evident in national electricity supply data.

“There was no time we had a 1,000-megawatt deficit. If that had happened, it would have clearly shown,” he stated during an interview.

Speaking on Asempa FM, Mr. Rockson clarified that recent power outages are not the result of generation challenges but are instead linked to weaknesses within the distribution system.

He pointed to faulty and inadequate transformers as the primary cause of the disruptions, explaining that the government is currently working to procure approximately 3,000 transformers to strengthen power delivery across the country.

Mr. Rockson further disclosed that the current administration inherited a significant shortage of transformers. He noted that about 200 units were supplied to the Electricity Company of Ghana last year when the situation became critical, with additional procurement processes ongoing.

On the broader energy sector, he accused the opposition New Patriotic Party of leaving behind debts exceeding $3 billion, which he said continue to affect operations.

Despite these challenges, he maintained that the government is making steady progress in stabilising the sector.

“The challenges created over eight years are being addressed within months, and we believe we are making progress,” he said.

He also called for bipartisan support to address ongoing reforms, urging critics to back efforts aimed at improving Ghana’s energy infrastructure rather than politicising the situation.

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Yaw Opoku Amoako
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