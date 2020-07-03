2 hours ago

The Ayawaso West Wuogon arm of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has accused the incumbent MP, Lydia Seyram Alhassan of bussing some residents from different constituencies to partake in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

Constituency Chairman, Bismark Abuobi Aryettey has cautioned that his youth will take the law into their own hands after their complaint to the police on the happenings in the area has been swept under the carpet.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’ in an interview that they have been able to stop few ‘aliens’ by themselves after the police refused to address the issues.

“We will not allow any alien here. The law state clearly that if you don’t belong to an area you cannot register there. So, we will prevent such people. If they disagree, we will use force,” he told host Mac Jerry Osei Agyeman.

But the NPP constituency Secretary in the area has debunked the claims after describing it as “rubbish”.

Alhaji Issah Sawado was empathic on NEAT FM that the accusation leveled against the incumbent MP was meant to disrupt the smooth process of the registration in the area.

“Who’s bussing people to register in Ayawaso?” he questioned.