34 minutes ago

Aduana Stars defender Caleb Amankwaah says that he did not snub Kotoko in 2017 when he joined the 'Ogya boys' in 2017.

Caleb Amankwaah was one of the best center backs on the local scene attracting interest from Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Accra Hearts of Oak.

Ultimately he ended up with Aduana Stars after a move to Europe fell through in 2017.

Despite reported interest from Kumasi Asante Kotoko, the lanky center back signed for Aduana Stars and helped them in their CAF Champions League campaign.

But the player says despite reports of an interest from Asante Kotoko, there was no concrete offer from the Kumasi based club.

"I spoke to my father and mother about and they gave me their support but I must also confess that Nana Agyemang Badu played a crucial role in my transfer to Aduana Stars.

"I heard a lot about Kotoko but no club official approached me," he told Nhyira Fm.