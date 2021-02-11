1 hour ago

The Public Relations Officer for the Upper East Regional Police Command, Assistant Superintendent of Police Mr. David Fianko-Okyere has said there is no reported case so far during the second surge of Covid-19 among police officers and inmates in the region.

He was having an interaction with the media during the second phase of disinfection executed by Zoomlion Ghana Limited for all police facilities in Bolgatanga on Thursday 11th February 2021 when he made the disclosure.

ASP Fianko-Okyere commended the the disinfection team from Waste Management experts Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) who stormed the regional police command to disinfect their facilities as part of measures put in place by the Inspector General Of Police Lawyer James Oppong-Boanuh in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited, a subsidiary of the Jospong Group of Companies to disinfect facilities belonging to the Ghana Police Service across the country in the era of COVID-19 to help personnel in the service to discharge their services without fears.

"As we are all aware, this exercise should be very important to us Security service that is mandated to ensure and protect lives and properties at this point where are we all are battling COVID-19. We have already started educating residents on the need for them to wear their nose masks and adhere to precautionary measures.

The sensitization has been encouraging but just some few people in the system who are not following the protocols which we are ensuring that they do" ASP Fianko-Okyere stated.

"The police administration has been carrying out periodic tests for inmates however our personnel are also following the protocols and we are making sure our clients who come to us also go through the same process to make sure those who come to the police don't have a problem when it comes to COVID-19 related issues".

ASP Fianko-Okyere furthermore stated that convicts who have been sentenced to prison are tested before they are finally handed to the Prison Service.

"We are also mandated to ensure those who are convicted and they are to be sent to prison are tested and wait till the results come out before they are finally handed to prison officers".

It would be recalled that the Ghana Police Service led by the Inspector General Of Police, James Oppong-Boanuh in collaboration with Zoomlion Ghana Limited(ZGL) to launched a disinfection exercise in 2020 at the National Police Training School, Tesano in Accra to ensure facilities of the Police Service across the country are been disinfected.

Lawyer Oppong-Boanuh assured all the regional, district and divisional heads that waste management giants Zoomlion Ghana Limited will be embarking on the exercise to ensure the spread of COVID-19 is is minimised.