2 hours ago

Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah has debunked claims that donations made to Ghana by some philanthropic entities and other foreign nationals to assist health workers and the country might have been deliberately compromised to cause harm.

Founder of Alibaba, Jack Ma through his Foundation made available thousands of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) to Ghana.

The United States and Chinese government have also donated test kits to help Ghana combat the spread of the disease.

But there are a few skeptics who have raised issues about the donations with some believing in conspiracy theories.

Addressing the issue in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the Information Minister cleared the air stating emphatically that none of the items received by the government poses a threat to life.

According to him, the Food and Drugs Authority checks every donation before the government utilizes them and so allayed fears of them being tampered with.

''There is nothing that we got and distributed to the hospitals without necessary checks. We ensure the FDA and Ghana Standards Authority tests everything we acquire to make sure we are comfortable with it before we make them available for our system to utilize'', he assured.

Source: peacefmonline