2 hours ago

General Secretary of the Progressive People's Party [PPP], Mr. Murtala Ahmed Mohammed, has declared that there is no credible submission made beyond the EC’s reasons for compiling a new voter’s register.

According to him, no political party in the country or any pressure group or demonstrations can direct the EC on what to do at a particular time, when their decisions are purely based on their constitutional duty.

He said all they can do is to suggest or advice the EC but not to force them to comply by it.

“No party has the right to tell Electoral Commission [EC] what to do, the EC of Ghana is responsible for elections in this country and they are responsible for any mishap it comes with, so as a political party, you have said what you want to tell the EC leave the rest for them to decide. The PPP is not in support of what they are doing, however the constitution that is mandating the EC to do its work cannot be stopped,” he heatedly lamented on UTV’s ‘Adekye Nsroma’ political discussion segment.

Explaining further, the PPP Communicator advised citizens not to allow themselves to be convinced by a particular political party just because they want to be in power and have their political interest met.

Stop Using Our Logo - PPP Warns Inter- Party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register

The Progressive Peoples Party [PPP] is unhappy with the organizers of the anti-new register, Inter- Party Resistance Against the New Voter’s Register for ‘unlawfully’ using the party’s logo.

The party in a statement copied to Peacefmonline.com has strongly warned the group to desist from using its logo in any form of protest now or in future.

The group has logos of the Peoples National Convention [PNC], National Democratic Congress [NDC], All peoples Party [APC], United Peoples Party [UPP] and the PPP on its banners and placards during their demonstration in Accra.

But PPP’s National Secretary, Murtala Ahmed Mohammed said his party is not interested in the move, hence, they should be excluded