4 hours ago

The Mayor of Accra, Michael Kpakpo Allotey, has reassured drivers and traders at the Railways enclave near the Cocoa Marketing Board (CMB) that their lorry station will not be taken over by any developer.

During a visit to the area on Wednesday, following a protest, Mayor Allotey firmly denied any involvement in selling the land to private developers.

He emphasised that the President is committed to protecting the interests of transport operators and traders.

“As the Mayor of Accra, I have not sold any land to anyone. If anyone claims the land has been sold, they should provide the documentation,” he said, assuring the traders, “No one will take over your lorry station, not today, not tomorrow.”

Mayor Allotey further revealed that President John Dramani Mahama had directed him to assure the public that the land belongs to the government, and to advise any private developer to seek reimbursement from whoever purportedly sold the land.

He made it clear, “No construction will be allowed here.”

The Mayor urged drivers and traders to approach the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) or the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly (KoKMA) with any concerns about such matters.

“I am the government’s representative in Accra. Bring your concerns to me first before taking any action,” he said.

A representative from the drivers later apologised for not consulting the Mayor or the AMA before the protest, acknowledging that the Mayor was not involved in the land sale. He clarified that their goal was to seek government intervention, not to tarnish the AMA’s image.