The Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo), the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo) has assured the general public of “reliable power supply” during the yuletide season.

In a joint statement released on Tuesday, 24 December 2019, GRIDCo, ECG and NEDCo said it wishes to “assure all customers and the general public of reliable power supply during the Christmas and New Year festivities.”

The statement continued that: “As companies responsible for the transmission and distribution of power in Ghana, we recognise our critical importance to the sustenance of the country's socio-economic development.”

It added that the companies have, therefore, put in place “a comprehensive business continuity plan and programme to ensure” its engineers are “on call to attend to emergencies when they occur across the country.”