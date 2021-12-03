2 hours ago

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has commended farmers for their critical role in ensuring food security in Ghana.

In a post to mark farmers’ day, the President acknowledged the pivotal role farmers played in averting food shortage at the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The President thus pledged the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for the agricultural sector to continually thrive.

“This year’s event has taken on added significance because of the efforts of our farmers and fisherfolk in ensuring that there were no shortages of food at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic. There is wealth in agriculture, and the government will continue to create the enabling environment and put in place the necessary policies and programmes for the rapid growth of the agricultural sector,” the post said.

Apart from recent data from the Ghana Statistical Service indicating the increasing cost of foodstuff, there have been concerns over a possible food shortage in Ghana.

The Ministry of Food and Agriculture has however rubbished these claims.

In a statement, the ministry said former President John Mahama was trying to detract from his do-or-die remarks about the 2024 election when he made the prediction.

The theme for this year’s 37th National Farmers Day celebrations is “Planting for Food and Jobs – Consolidating food system in Ghana”.

Source: citifmonline.com