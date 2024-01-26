6 hours ago

There is no Ghanaian player included as the CAF Technical Study Group (TSG) for the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations Côte d'Ivoire 2023 revealed the best XI players from the group stage of the competition.

Here is the Best XI:

Goalkeeper:



Jesus Owono (Equatorial Guinea)



Achraf Hakimi (Morocco)



Nayef Aguerd (Morocco)



Kalidou Koulibaly (Senegal)



Arthur Masuaku (DR Congo)



Azzedine Ounnahi (Morocco)



Sofyan Amrabat (Morocco)



Lamine Camara (Senegal)



Gelson Dala (Angola)



Emilio Nsue Lopez (Equatorial Guinea)



Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

These players have been recognized for their outstanding performances during the group stage of the tournament. The awards include the best goalkeeper, best young player, and best coach, highlighting the individual and collective excellence witnessed in the early stages of the Africa Cup of Nations.