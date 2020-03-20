2 hours ago

The Presiding Archbishop and General Overseer of the Action Chapel International Ministry, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has declared that no government official will be killed by COVID 19.

Praying for the government during a breakfast meeting in Accra on Thursday morning organised by President Akufo-Addo to seek the face of God in the midst of the outbreak of COVID-19 and its subsequent declaration as a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Archbishop said, "No one in government will be a victim to this virus. That no one in government will be a casualty.”

He also prayed to God to protect the government from the disease and also to grant the leaders wisdom to deal with the situation.

“That you shall preserve, protect and empower them with the necessary capabilities. That which is required of them to perform their duties for which you have made them a government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.”

“May we all be here when this deadly virus disappears from the face of the earth to give you thanks and to celebrate your delivery power, your mercies and goodness that has abound to our government and the people of Ghana”

Other church leaders took turns to pray for the President, government, health workers, those who have been infected and also for the world to find an antidote to it among others.

Prayer for the presidency

On his part, the Rt. Rev Asante Antwi, former Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Ghana who prayed for the presidency asked God to give the president the courage to take bold decisions for the good of the people of Ghana.

Rev Joyce Aryee in her prayer for Ghana said the whole nation will come out from the pandemic more unified than before. "Lord we will see ourselves with one nation, with a common destiny worshiping you the eternal God".

Apostle Eric Kwabena Nyamekye prayed for the divine healing of the affected persons.

“Are you not the God who forgives our sins and heals all our diseases? Are you not the God who framed and faction us? Were you not the God who healed leapers in your days? Were you not the God who raised Lazarus from the dead? Can’t you do it today? Show forth your hands Lord.”

Ghana has recorded nine cases of the COVID-19 as of Thursday, March 19, 2020.

Prayer against spread of COVID 19

The Metropolitan Archbishop of the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, Archbishop John Bonaventure Kwofie, in a prayer against the spread of the coronavirus pandemic in Ghana, asked God to show Ghana his face, raise his hand against the enemy and set the country free from the pandemic.

He noted that many have lost their lives while many are on the sick bed and many go out and in afraid of the other.

The therefore called on the Lord Almighty to stretch forth his healing power on Ghana.

“Free our land and heal us, and let us stand always to praise you .infuse knowledge in our doctors and medical experts to find a remedy and as soon as possible to free you people”, he prayed.

“It has never been know that whoever comes to you in faith, in hope, is gone back unaided. You have always listen to the cry of your people and have responded in your own way, your sons and daughters have met this morning because of our faith in you. We know you can do it because you have done it before”.

Prayer for the frontline health workers

Praying for the frontline health workers in the fight against the pandemic, Rt. Rev. Professor J. O. Y. Mante, Moderator of the Presbyterian Churhc of Ghana called on the heavens to speak on behalf of the nation Ghana.

He also appealed to the Lord to keep an eye on the health workers in the country and protect them as they go about their duties.

“Remember those nurses and attendants who clean up those who have been infected by the virus. Lord please they are in danger zones please protect them from this dangerous virus in the name of Jesus”

He also called on God to give the health workers the additional love and compassion to do the work efficiently.

The Rev. Joseph Eastwood Anaba, summed up the prayers by praying for the world at large asking for God’s direct intervention to end the Covid-19 pandemic.

Other clergies present at the meeting were the founder of Royalhouse Chapel international, Rev Samuel Korankye Ankrah, Founder of Lighthouse International, Rev Dag Heward-Mills, Rev Gifty Afenyi Dadzie and the founder of Perez Chapel International Bishop Agyin Asare among others.