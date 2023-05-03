2 hours ago

The Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng on the backdrop of rumours of government’s interference in the Bawku chieftaincy dispute, has indicated that no government can ever determine who becomes chief of Bawku and who does not.

Speaking in an interview with Umaru Sanda Amadu on Face to Face on Citi TV, Mr. Boateng dismissed rumours that politicians or governments meddle in the selection of chiefs.

Asked if the government was in support of the recent enskinment of a new Bawku Naba by the overlord of the Mamprugu traditional area, Naa Bohagu Mahami Abdulai Sheriga, Mr. Boateng said “government has said nothing to suggest that we support the enskinment [or not]. We, politicians, cannot say who becomes a chief in Bawku”.

He said what the government is rather concerned about is doing all that it can to restore peace in the troubled Bawku township.

“What we have said, and the government has clearly stated is that we want peace in Bawku and these incidents of an enskinned Bawku Naba in Nalerigu resulting in violence in Bawku, are some of the things we want to understand to better resolve the issues in Bawku.”

He further disclosed that he is currently working closely with all factions in the Bawku conflict to find lasting solutions to the rampant outbreak of violence in the town.

“I am trying to work with them [the factions] and the House of Chiefs to draw a timetable for peace and my hope is that by the first quarter of next year, we would have them sitting at the table. I can see peace though there are challenges.”

The government strongly rebuked the enskinment of Naa Alhaji Seidu Abagre as Bawku Naba on February 15 at the palace of the Mamprugu overlord.

Source: citifmonline