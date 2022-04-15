6 hours ago

Residents of Assin North in the Central Region have expressed concern about the ruling of the Supreme Court over their Member of Parliament’s citizenship.

According to them, they will not vote for any other candidate, be it from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) or his National Democratic Congress (NDC), in case a by-election is called.

They are demanding that he returns to contest and take back his seat.

Speaking to Media General‘s Thomas Vincent Cann a few moments after the Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday, April 13 that James Gyakye Quayson cannot hold himself as MP for Assin North until a case against him at the Cape Coast High Court is completed, residents said they are saddened by the outcome.

“We saw a lot of good things in the man that he will come and help Assin North,” an elderly woman by name Akua Ataa said.

“We knew he was going to do good things for us so we massively voted for him and he won. Even it was President Akufo-Addo’s fault that he did not get his documents on time because [the president] shut the borders in the peak of the coronavirus.”

She added: “We are not going to vote if [Gyakye Quayson] is not made to stand even if the candidate comes from NDC, we won’t vote.”

Another resident, Quashigah Simon, popularly known as Rasta, said the barred MP embarked upon several projects which endeared him to the constituents and not only NDC folks.

He said Mr Gyakye Quayson provided over 1,000 street lights and started enrolling street kids into schools to fulfill a promise of sending 500 of the children back to school.

“This told us that politicians who had stayed outside the country are more honest. The man is loved all over.”

Meanwhile, the NDC has hinted at returning Mr Gyakye Quayson as its candidate in case a by-election is held.