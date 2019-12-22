53 minutes ago

Former Highlife musician turned evangelist, Evangelist Papa Shee, has warned that all those singing love songs will not go to heaven unless they stop.

His shocking position he says is backed by scriptures in the bible adding that, he is not judging people but setting the record straight

“Music is a talent given to man but God, but one person can not serve two masters, you can not sing love songs and still serve God with your heart” he said emphatically to support his point.

He therefore cautioned the musicians to stop,just as people like Lord Kenya have stopped such music.

He said they will be accountable for the words they speak even in the music.