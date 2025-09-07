5 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has cautioned that no income earner is beyond its tax surveillance systems, whether or not they use formal banking channels.

Speaking at the 7th Edition of JoyPrime’s Showbiz Roundtable on Saturday, September 6, Chief Revenue Officer and Head of the GRA IT Training Centre, Isaac Kobina Amoako, detailed how the Authority tracks untaxed earnings.

“The same way we track all income earners is what we use. It may be through an informant who alerts us, or via a third party,” he explained.

He emphasized that bank account monitoring remains one of the primary tools for uncovering hidden income.

“If we receive information that you are earning income, we may go straight to your bank account and monitor how money is flowing in,” he noted.

Mr. Amoako, however, stressed that individuals without bank accounts are not exempt from GRA’s oversight.

“If you don’t have a bank account, there could still be something else. You might have a friend holding your money. If the information indicates you earn income but don’t keep it in a bank, and it’s with somebody else, the GRA can go to that person and collect,” he said.

The GRA says its surveillance systems are designed to ensure that every income earner contributes their fair share of taxes, regardless of the method used to handle their finances.