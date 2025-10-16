2 hours ago

Former Okaikoi South MP and key member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, Nana Akomea, says there is “no justification” for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to replace Dr. Bawumia as its flagbearer ahead of the 2028 elections.

He argued that Dr. Bawumia’s eight years of service as Vice President and his time acting as President give him unmatched experience compared to other aspirants.

“He has served as Vice President for eight years and has acted as President during that period. None of these facts has changed. So, for those contesting him, the question is—why do they want him replaced? When it comes to experience, he is still far ahead of his competitors,” Nana Akomea said.

He also urged delegates to weigh character and attitude when selecting a leader, cautioning against tribal and divisive rhetoric.

Dr. Bawumia, who is contesting the NPP flagbearership with four other candidates, is currently on day two of his ‘Our Journey Together’ tour in the Bono East Region. His campaign trail will take him to Pru East, Pru West, and Kintampo North, where he will engage with delegates and party members.