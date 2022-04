3 hours ago

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has warned married women to stay off any male friends in order to protect their marriage.

According to the astute lawyer, no married woman should have or entertain a male friend because a married woman who has a male friend will either ''cheat or commit adultery''.

He argued that the only male friend that a married woman should have is her husband.

He made this known on UTV's UNITED SHOWBIZ Saturday night.