39 minutes ago

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has announced an end to manual Ghana passport applications effective March 1, 2020.

In a press statement, the Ministry said, “Online Passport Application is now available at all Passport Application Centers (PACs).”

All Ghana passport applicants have therefore been directed to purchase the online passport application form from www.passport.mfa.gov.gh.

This, according to the Ministry will help enhance service delivery to the Ghanaian public.

Below is a copy of the statement below

Source: Daily Guide