2 hours ago

The National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Dr. Louisa Hannah Bissiw says it will be a waste of resources if the party holds a flagbearship contest.

She is of the view the obvious candidate for the NDC is none other than John Mahama who is already a known political commodity.

She was speaking to Citi TV’s Nathan Quao at the NDC National Delegate Congress in Accra.

“Why should we worry ourselves and just waste resources for our candidate, whom we all know is John Mahama”

“I will implore our council of elders and they would be elected executives not to waste money at all. JM needs money for victory in 2024. The NDC needs money so why waste all those monies for a flagship race” she said.

“I will push for an online signature for the NDC to sign so we get this done. Who is going to contest JM, no one. I have heard Duffour but you and I know its JM,” she declared.