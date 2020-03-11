1 hour ago

Ghanaian actor and musician, Lilwin has entreated Ghanaians to remain calm in the quest to defeat the Coronavirus pandemic.

Lilwin, in recent times had been spreading awareness on the need to promote self-hygiene to safeguard lives and help curb the spread of the virus.

"Firstly I would urge Ghanaians to adhere to all preventive and precautionary measures spelt out by the health authorities and I believe we can conquer the disease in the shortest possible time.

"There no need to panic because if we do panic it defeats our purpose of fighting the pandemic," he said.

"I would do my best to keep the citizenry entertained during these moments through my streaming platforms and I urge Pastors to pray for the country,’’ he told Ghana News Agency.

Ghana has so far recorded nine cases of the Coronavirus.

Source: peacefmonline