20 minutes ago

The Ghana Football Association's (GFA) General Secretary, Prosper Harrison Addo has emphatically stated that no one can convince him that Otto Addo was a bad coach for the Ghana national team.

Despite the criticism and scrutiny faced by Addo during his tenure, the General Secretary remains firm in his belief that Addo's contributions were valuable and that he possessed the qualities of a competent coach.

Otto Addo, a former Ghanaian international player, was appointed as one of two assistant coaches of the Black Stars in September 2021 during Milovan Rajevac's ill-fated second stint and later took charge as the interim head coach before leading Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

His time at the helm of the national team was met with mixed reactions and divided opinions among fans and pundits.

However, the GFA's General Secretary, whose role involves overseeing the overall administration of football in Ghana, has expressed unwavering support for Addo. He firmly believes that Addo's coaching abilities and commitment to the team were commendable.

In an interview with Asempa FM on Thursday morning, the General Secretary stated, " I can confidently say that no one can convince me he was a bad coach for Ghana. He brought in fresh ideas, tactical acumen, and a deep understanding of the game.

He was the assistant coach so he knew the team same was the case with C.K Akonnor.

Coaching the national team is different from club side, Mourinho was asked about coaching the Portugal national team and he cited the huge differences between coaching the two."

"You can ask everybody on the national team including the players, and they will tell you Otto Addo was top notch" he added

The General Secretary also highlighted Addo's dedication to the team's success and his ability to work with the players and technical staff effectively. He acknowledged that coaching a national team comes with immense pressure and scrutiny, but he firmly believes that Addo handled the challenges with professionalism and integrity.

While some critics may focus on specific results or performances during Addo's tenure, the GFA General Secretary believes that evaluating a coach solely based on outcomes is often an oversimplification of the complex dynamics involved in football management.

He added, "Coaching is a challenging job, and it is essential to consider the broader picture. Otto Addo's impact extended beyond mere results. He played a crucial role in player development, fostering a positive team culture, and instilling a sense of national pride among the squad."

The Borussia Dortmund talent coach who worked for Ghana in an interim capacity vacated his post at the end of December 2022 when his six-month contract ended.

Otto Addo led qualified the Black Stars to the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals but exited at the group stage following two defeats and one win – to finish at the bottom of group H with three points.