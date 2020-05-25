34 minutes ago

Former captain of the Black Stars, Asamoah Gyan says new coach C.K Akonnor is a man of his word and no one can push him around or dictate to him what to do.

Most times local coaches have been accused of being too soft and kowtowing to the whims and caprices of their paymasters unlike their foreign counterparts who are mostly no nonsense.

The former Hearts and Kotoko trainer was handed the Black Stars hot seat in January after the expiration of the contract of his former boss Kwasi Appiah.

Akonnor a former captain of the Black Stars has been tasked to win the 2021 African Cup of Nations in Cameroon and to qualify Ghana to the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

“CK is a man of his word. I have had a meeting with him and people who are close to him can testify that no one can dictate for him. He will do what favours him as a coach in the sense that when things do not go on well he takes the blame” Gyan told Adom FM.

“We Ghanaians should allow the coach to do his work. He should take control of the national team so that when things go wrong he can be blame.

“If you influence players on him and he don’t perform whom are you going to blame. But I think CK has played in Germany and with his mentality no one can dictate for him. I’m reliably informed that he quitted with most of the clubs because he doesn’t want anyone to dictate for him” he concluded.