7 hours ago

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference has suggested that any political party that refuses to sign the peace pact before the December elections is not deserving of the votes of Ghanaians.

President of the conference, Most Rev. Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, says he expects every political party to commit to the peace pact.

He questioned what country a political party will expect to govern if they do not sign the peace pact, indicating that they want peace in the December polls.

“If any party were to stand out and say I don’t want peace, then, they do not deserve to be voted for in the country, so it is their own interest that they put their signatures and accept this peace pact,” he said.

This strong call for accountability comes as all 12 presidential candidates prepare to sign the peace pact, a commitment to maintaining peace and stability during and after the polls and committing to conduct their campaigns in a manner that promotes national unity and stability.

The signing, which is expected to take place today, Thursday, November 28, is expected to have all the parties and other interest groups commit to the pact.

It, however, remains unclear whether former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) will participate following his party’s earlier reservations.

NDC Chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, had previously suggested that the party may not join the peace pact unless specific conditions were met.

These included the signatures of key government figures such as the President, the Inspector-General of Police, the Chief Justice, the National Security Coordinator, and the Attorney-General.

The party also expressed its dissatisfaction with the government’s poor handling of the killing of some Ghanaians during the 2020 elections to make a case for its opposition to the signing of such documents.

Meanwhile, the National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Henry Nana Boakye, has pledged their commitment to the pact.

He called on all stakeholders to fulfill their responsibilities during the election and emphasized that the NPP will not tolerate or endorse any misconduct.