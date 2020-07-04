2 hours ago

Kevin Prince Boateng is expected to leave Besiktas at the end of his loan season, as the Turkish side have expressed no interest in the services of the Ghanaian due to his high price tag.

Besiktas have the first option to sign Boateng on permanent bases after the end of his contract by July 30th.

But the management have raised financial challenges which it says might not be in the best interest in continuing with Boateng.

They also believe Boateng's refusal to consider a reduction in his salary makes it tough to for the club to meet his requirements.

Besiktas wants to spend within their budget as it's reported that the Black and Whites have only 2.7 million Euro to spend in the transfer market.

Boateng in January joined the Besiktas from Italian side Fiorentina in a 4 million Euro loan deal.

The player had given the Turkish side the green light to talk to his agent for a possible permanent deal.

With the announcement by Besiktas Boateng is expected to part ways with the Black and White club.