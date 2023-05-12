5 hours ago

The National Democratic Congress has decided against using the photo album for its presidential and parliamentary primaries slated for Saturday, May 13.

Addressing the press on Friday, the General Secretary of the NDC, Fifi Kwetey announced that the party has decided to use only the delegates list for the elections on Saturday.

Mr. Kwetey also stated that it is mandatory for all delegates to vote with a credible voter’s ID card. He assured that all materials have been dispatched across the country for the primaries to proceed accordingly.

Dr. Duffuor, one of the three presidential aspirants on Tuesday filed an injunction in court restraining the party from going ahead with the election.

In his writ, he raised concerns about supposed discrepancies in the party’s electoral roll and the failure of the party to provide the photo album to his team on time.

But on Friday, the former Finance Minister withdrew his suit to resolve the issues internally. The court subsequently struck out the case.

Saturday’s elections are expected to be held in 274 constituencies across the country with elections in the Manhyia South constituency currently on hold.

Over 366, 000 delegates are expected to vote in Saturday’s election with 739 parliamentary aspirants taking part in Saturday’s exercise.

Mr Kwetey revealed that 47 parliamentary aspirants are expected to go unopposed in Saturday’s polls.

