Mr. Chukwudi Jude Ihenetu, popularly known as the self-acclaimed Igbo King in Ghana, has denied claims that he is working to establish an Igbo kingdom within Ghana’s borders.

The controversy was reignited after a video surfaced online showing Mr. Ihenetu referring to himself as “the Igbo King of Ghana” and allegedly declaring intentions to build an Igbo Kingdom on a 50-acre land reportedly acquired in Prampram.

The footage triggered public concern and sharp criticism from a section of Ghanaians, who viewed the statements as provocative and potentially disrespectful to Ghana’s sovereignty.

In response, Mr. Ihenetu clarified that the claims are a misinterpretation of remarks he made in a 2013 interview, shortly after his coronation as Eze Ohazurume I of Ndigbo in Ghana—a title that represents his cultural and ceremonial role within the Igbo community living in Ghana.

“There are no plans whatsoever to build an Igbo kingdom in Ghana,” he firmly stated. “My position is purely cultural. I serve to unite and support the welfare of the Igbo people in Ghana—not to create any form of political or territorial entity.”

He categorically denied reports of land acquisition in Ningo-Prampram for the purpose of establishing a kingdom, describing them as false and misleading.

Mr. Ihenetu further emphasized that the Igbo community in Ghana fully respects Ghana’s sovereignty, traditions, and legal structures, and continues to live peacefully in harmony with the local population.

“We are here as brothers and sisters. There is no agenda to dominate or form a parallel system,” he added.

The incident has brought renewed attention to the importance of clear communication and the need to guard against misinformation, especially in cross-cultural contexts.

