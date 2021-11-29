59 minutes ago

Controversial Ghanaian comedienne, Valentina Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger has established that dating a politician is one thing she will never consider.

In an interview with Abeiku Santana on the Atuu show, Afia said no Ghanaian politician qualifies to be her friend due to what she described as their promiscuous and corrupt lifestyle.

This was after Abeiku Santana asked if she’s aware of the fact that most politicians despise her feisty personality.

Abeiku Santana asked Afia how she feels about the fact that most politicians have refused to associate themselves with her ‘lousy’ brand.

He then went ahead to ask whether she has ever had any encounter with any Ghanaian politician and she had this to say;

“I have never dated a politician before and none of them is my friend. We are public figures and when we meet in town, we exchange pleasantries. Courtesy demands that we act as though we are nice to each other. So if you think politicians don’t want to associate themselves with me, you're mistaking. It is me who doesn’t want to associate myself with them. I don’t want to associate myself with their embarrassments. I don’t like corrupt friends, people that are sleeping with children young enough to be their daughters, people who are cheating on their wives, I don’t want to associate myself with them."

Afia Schwarzenegger said she won’t stoop so low to date a politician.

“If I really wanted to, I’d be roaming in their offices just like how these young girls do and be taking pictures with them. But as for me, I won’t descend myself that low. I am not corrupt and I am not a lair. Some people think they are smart but the word of God tells me you are low."

Watch the video below:

Source: GhanaWeb